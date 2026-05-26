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Indo-Pacific must remain driver for global growth: Jaishankar at Quad meet

Indo-Pacific must remain driver for global growth: Jaishankar at Quad meet

Published on: May 26, 2026 10:23 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, and the Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Indo-Pacific must remain driver for global growth: Jaishankar at Quad meet

In his opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers' meeting, he specifically called for "trusted and transparent" partnerships to bring peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific.

The New Delhi meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with Jaishankar presiding over it.

The Quad meeting came amid rising global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific, which is the specific limit of the Quad," the external affairs minister said in his televised opening remarks.

"At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing and resource concentrations and gaps in critical infrastructure. Each one of them offers a new argument for more partnerships," he said.

Quad can address some of the most significant problems facing the world, including in areas of energy security, freedom of navigation, and critical minerals, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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