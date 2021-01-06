e-paper
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by Indore court

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea rejected by Indore court

Faruqui and four other stand-up comedians were arrested on January 1 for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:55 IST
Neha Jain
Neha Jain
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Indore
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday rejected bail applications of Munawar Faruqui and four other stand-up comedians arrested on January 1 for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event.

Government lawyer Vimal Kumar Mishra said the state told the court that a similar case was lodged against Faruqui in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. “The court rejected the bail applications of the comedians given the seriousness of the case.”

Faruqui, Nalin Yadav, Edvin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, and Priyam Vyas were arrested after a Hindu group created a ruckus during the event alleging they made insulting remarks against Hindu Gods and Union home minister Amit Shah. They were later sent in judicial custody until January 13.

The five have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention).

