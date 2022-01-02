Indore resident files complaint against Vicky Kaushal for using his vehicle number in film sequence

An Indore resident has filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for alleged illegal use of the number plate of his vehicle. The complaint was lodged after Vicky Kaushal was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore for his upcoming film, with his co-actor, Sara Ali Khan riding pillion.

The complainant, Jai Singh Yadav, claimed that the vehicle number used in the movie sequence is his, adding that the actor can’t use that number plate without his permission.

"The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Yadav also shared the photograph of the number plate of his two-wheeler with ANI.

Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore's Banganga area, said, "We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them."

Several pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surfaced on social media after the actors were spotted on the streets of Indore shooting for their upcoming film.

Sharing a video of the film shooting, Joint Director of Jansampark Indore wrote on Twitter, "Abhineta Vicky Kaushal wa abhinetri Sara Ali Khan agami film production 25 ki shooting aaj shahar ke Nandlalpura mein chal rahi hai (Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's next film production's shooting today in Nandlalpura area of the city)."