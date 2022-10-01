Indore is ‘cleanest city’ for 6th time in govt survey, Delhi at 9th spot

For the sixth consecutive year, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in a government survey. As a part of the Swachh Survekshan survey, Surat in Gujarat has been adjudged as the second cleanest city. Delhi, meanwhile, is at the ninth spot in the survey. Noida in Uttar Pradesh, which neighbours the national capital, is eleventh in the list.

Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra is at the third spot. The survey is being conducted since 2016 and the focus this year was on 'People First'.

After Mysuru had managed to secure the top spot in the first survey, Indore has been on the top of the list since 2017. This year, Bhopal from Madhya Pradesh is the second city in the top 10 list at the sixth spot. Chhindwara is at the 14th spot.

Andhra Pradesh has three cities in the top ten list - Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada at the fourth and fifth spot while Tirupati is at the seventh spot.

According to a government statement, the survey was launched "as an assessment tool to analyse and compare the status of sanitation of Indian cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission". "Although it started out with the assessment of only 73 cities, Swachh Survekshan 2022 has managed to accomplish the assessment of 4354 cities (Including 62 Cantonment Boards and 91 Ganga Towns)," the statement reads.

Rajkot and Ahmedabad in Gujarat have made it to the top 20 list. Meanwhile, Chandigarh hailed for its urban planning has made it to the 12th spot.

