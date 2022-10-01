Home / India News / These are the ten cleanest cities in India as per latest govt survey. Check list

These are the ten cleanest cities in India as per latest govt survey. Check list

india news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 07:03 PM IST

Apart from the big cities, Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh.

The results for Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022&nbsp;(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The results for Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Retaining the "cleanest city" tag for the sixth time in a row, Indore took the top spot on the government's annual cleanliness survey, while Madhya Pradesh retained the ‘cleanest state’ tag in the 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022, the results of which were announced Saturday. Surat and Navi Mumbai were ranked second and third on the cleanliness list. The awards were given away by President Droupadi Murmu at an event in Delhi, which was also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others.

The survey was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

Apart from the big cities, Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. Maharashtra's Deolali was adjudged the country's cleanest Cantonment Board.

Here's the list of top 10 cleanest cities (with more than 1 lakh population):

RankCityState/UT
1IndoreMadhya Pradesh
2SuratGujarat
3Navi MumbaiMaharashtra
4VisakhapatnamAndhra Pradesh
5VijayawadaAndhra Pradesh
6BhopalMadhya Pradesh
7TirupatiAndhra Pradesh
8MysoreKarnataka
9New DelhiDelhi
10AmbikapurChhattisgarh
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cleanliness
cleanliness

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out