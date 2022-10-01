These are the ten cleanest cities in India as per latest govt survey. Check list

Retaining the "cleanest city" tag for the sixth time in a row, Indore took the top spot on the government's annual cleanliness survey, while Madhya Pradesh retained the ‘cleanest state’ tag in the 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022, the results of which were announced Saturday. Surat and Navi Mumbai were ranked second and third on the cleanliness list. The awards were given away by President Droupadi Murmu at an event in Delhi, which was also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others.

The survey was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

Apart from the big cities, Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. Maharashtra's Deolali was adjudged the country's cleanest Cantonment Board.

Here's the list of top 10 cleanest cities (with more than 1 lakh population):

Rank City State/UT 1 Indore Madhya Pradesh 2 Surat Gujarat 3 Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 4 Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 5 Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh 6 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 7 Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 8 Mysore Karnataka 9 New Delhi Delhi 10 Ambikapur Chhattisgarh

