ISAC Awards: Indore wins national smart city award, MP adjudged state winner

The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) on Friday announced the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), that felicitated 66 winners in various categories.

President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners of ISAC 2022 awards on September 27 in Indore. (Hardeep Singh Puri | Twitter)

Indore won the national smart city award while Madhya Pradesh received the state award and Chandigarh received the UT award.

A total of 845 nominations were received for ISAC 2022 from 80 qualifying smart cities.

Of these, under the five awards categories, 66 final winners have been identified – 35 in Project award, six in Innovation award, 13 in National/Zonal City award, five in state/UT Award and seven in Partner Award categories.

Coimbatore took the top spot for built environment, Ahmedabad for the culture and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) category, Jabalpur for economy, Chandigarh for governance and mobility, Indore for sanitation, water and urban environment, Vadodara for social aspects, Hubbali Dharwad for the innovative idea category and Surat for Covid innovation category.

Additionally, partner award for the industry has been given to Enviro Control Private (infrastructure), L&T Construction and PwC.

“The ISAC recognizes and reward the cities, projects and innovative ideas that are promoting sustainable development across the 100 smart cities, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing quality of life for all. In the past, the ISAC has witnessed three editions in 2018, 2019 and 2020,” said a MoHUA statement.

The fourth edition of the ISAC was launched in April 2022 during the ‘Smart Cities-Smart Urbanization’ event in Surat.

The ISAC 2022 award had a two-stage submission process consisting of ‘Qualifying Stage’, which involved overall assessment of the city’s performance, and the ‘Proposal Stage’ which required the smart cities to submit their nominations for six award categories.

Union minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh shared the list of awardees on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Delighted to note that @SmartCities_HUA has announced the #ISAC2022 Awards! 64 awards announced today celebrate laudable performance across categories including Project, Innovation, COVID Innovation, Best City, & State awards”, he posted.

Officials added that in the first stage, a pre-screening of the 845 proposals was carried out, of which, 50% (423 proposals) moved to the next stage.

In the second stage, for each award category top 12 proposals were identified by a jury of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

In the third stage, each proposal proponent made a presentation to a panel of subject experts, leading to selection of Top 6 proposals.

Finally, in the fourth stage, the top six proposals made an elaborate presentation to a jury headed by MoHUA directors and comprising subject matter experts.

