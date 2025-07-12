Inequality reducing rapidly in India: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Inequality is reducing rapidly in India and we are progressing towards greater equality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, citing a recent World Bank report, and noted that the country is now being counted among the most equitable nations. Prime Minister Narenda Modi. (@narendramodi)

He was speaking at the Rozgar Mela virtually, where over 51,000 appointment letters were distributed with the Indian Railways contributing the largest share of over 40,000 posts.

Modi underlined India’s progress through the pillars of equality, democracy and demography.

“The world is acknowledging India’s two unlimited strengths – democracy and demography,” he said, referring to his recent five-nation visit. “In every country, I heard praise for India’s youth power,” he added, crediting his government’s policy reforms for harnessing that potential.

Modi equated the government’s initiative for employment as key behind lifting nearly 250 million people out of poverty under his tenure. “I salute those 25 crore citizens who chose to use government schemes to move forward, rather than sitting back and crying,” he said.

“Inequality is reducing rapidly and we are progressing towards greater equality,” he said.

Modi also referred to a recent International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, which highlighted that more than 900 million people have been brought under welfare schemes in the past decade. These initiatives, he said, not only offer social security but also create employment. He specifically mentioned schemes like PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi as examples that empower youth and marginalised communities.

Highlighting India’s growing defence capabilities, Modi noted that the sector has garnered significant global attention post Operation Sindoor. “Today, our defence production has crossed ₹1.25 lakh crore,” he said, while also acknowledging strong performances in other manufacturing divisions, including technology, electronics and transport.