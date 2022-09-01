Infection behind death of 4 women: T’gana minister

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said infection has been found to be the cause of death of four women who had undergone family planning procedure at a state-run hospital near here five days ago. The minister was referring to preliminary information on the casualties.

The Opposition BJP and Congress slammed the TRS government for its alleged negligence in the incident and demanded sacking the minister. Rao said the final conclusion on the cause of deaths would be arrived at as per postmortem reports and also the inquiry report.

He said 30 other women, who underwent the surgery, along with the four, at the double puncture laparosopy (DPL) camp at the government hospital, were safe.

Of the 30, 17 were admitted to the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), while 13 were being treated at a corporate hospital here.

They were admitted to the hospitals as a precautionary measure, he said after visiting the patients at NIMS.

The government has been continuously monitoring the situation and admitted the 30 women to premier hospitals to prevent any further loss of life and to ensure their good health, the Minister said.

The government suspended the superintendent of the hospital where the alleged botched surgeries were performed, he said.

The licence of the doctor who performed the operations has been temporarily cancelled.

He said a detailed report has been sought from a team of experts, headed by State Director of Public Health, to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Action would be taken against those who are found negligent, he said.

Observing that 12 lakh family planning operations have been conducted in the State during the last five-six years, he said no such unfortunate incident ever happened.

The government announced ₹five lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased, a double bedroom house to their families besides residential education for their children, he said.

Meanwhile, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who interacted with the women at the private hospital claimed that the 34 women were operated upon in just one hour.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had removed some Ministers from Cabinet in the past, but he is not doing so now as Harish Rao is his nephew, Sanjay Kumar alleged.

The Chief Minister, who visited Bihar on Wednesday, should have visited the victims, he said.

State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who also called on the women undergoing treatment, said the incident only exposes the negligence of the government.

The opposition parties were trying to play politics on the issue, Harish Rao alleged.

DPL is a female sterilisation programme. The camp was conducted on August 25 at the government hospital at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district with 34 women undergoing the surgery.

