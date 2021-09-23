Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur to inaugurate first Himalayan film festival on Friday

According to the statement, makers and cast of the Bollywood movie Shershah, including director Vishnuvardhan and lead actor Siddharth Malhotra, will attend the opening ceremony of the festival
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Information and broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur will kick-off the five-day Himalayan Film Festival. which will be held in Leh district from September 24-28. (ANI)

New Delhi: Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the first Himalayan Film Festival on Friday in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“The Himalayan region of India attracts filmmakers from all around the globe due to its unique scenic endowment. The unique geography of the region is widely documented along with its indigenous people, traditional skills, and occupations. Film festival in this context presents an opportunity for the local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thakur will kick-off the five-day festival which will be held in Leh district from September 24-28.

It further added that the Himalayan Film festival envisions institutionalising a Himalayan film fraternity which will have productive repercussions for filmmaking in the Himalayan parts of India.

According to the statement, makers and cast of the Bollywood movie Shershah, including director Vishnuvardhan and lead actor Siddharth Malhotra, will attend the opening ceremony of the festival.

The five-day festival will also include the screening of a “package of contemporary National awards and Indian panorama selected film”.

The festival is also set to have a diverse set of workshops and master classes will be organised wherein filmmakers, critics, technicians from the Himalayan region will be invited to impart knowledge and skill to local film enthusiasts. “This will serve as a necessary stimulus to ignite a creative leaning towards filmmaking,” the statement said.

Short films and short documentaries have also been invited for the competition section with awards, including for best film, director, producer, cinematography, editor and best story, up for grabs.

The five-day festival will also host a food and music festival, along with cultural shows which are being held in collaboration with the department of culture, to showcase the rich cultural variety of Ladakh.

