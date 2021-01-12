All you need to know about SII vaccine 'Covishield'| 10 points

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday delivered its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine ‘Covishield’ across 13 cities in India ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16.

The first 100 million doses of the vaccine has been provided to the government at the cost of ₹200 per dose, with SII’s chief executive officer (CEO) and owner Adar Poonawalla adding that the cost will increase later on. Terming the pan-India dispatch of Covishield doses as a ‘historic moment’, Poonawalla further said that the biggest challenge for Serum Institute would be to provide doses for everyone in the country.

Covishield, along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, were approved for restricted emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on January 3 (Sunday).

Here are the details about ‘Covishield’ as per the document released by Serum Institute:

1. The vaccine should not be administered to those who suffered a severe allergic reaction during its first dose or have a severe allergic reaction to any of the vaccine’s ingredients, the SII said in its document.

2. Ingredients of the vaccine are: L-Histidine, L- Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride and Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), the SII described.

3. The dose will be given to an individual as an intramuscular (IM) injection, ideally on the deltoid muscle and the vaccination course comprises two separate doses of 0.5 millilitres (ml) each, according to SII.

4. After receiving the first dose, the second dose would be administered between four to six weeks, said SII.

5. If a person misses the second dose of Covishield, the Serum Institute recommends him/her to seek advice from the healthcare provider adding it is important to get the second dose.

6. With regard to benefits, the vaccine, in the ongoing trials, has shown prevention against Covid-19 following two doses, the SII claimed. The company highlights that the duration of protection against Covid-19 is currently not known. A person may get a protective response four weeks after the second dose, it further said.

7. The side effects of Covishield are divided into three categories: Very Common, Common and Uncommon. According to SII, very common side effects are headaches, itching, feverish feeling, joint pain and muscle pain and may be seen in more than one in 10 people. The company further says that common effects include lump at the injection site, vomiting, flu-like symptoms which include coughs, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature etc. Finally, the uncommon side effects comprise of abdominal pain, dizzy feeling, decreased appetite, enlarged lymph nodes, excessive sweating, itchy skin or rashes, the SII said.

8. All those who experience severe allergic reactions are asked by the SII to call or visit the nearest hospital. The side effects can also be reported to the Serum Institute.

9. The SII has instructed pregnant or breastfeeding women to discuss options with a healthcare provider before getting the vaccine.

10. After receiving the dose, individuals are asked to speak to their healthcare provider regarding the option to upload vaccination record on a digitised platform, if available, said SII.