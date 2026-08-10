8 injured in Assam-Arunachal border firing; situation 'almost resolved', says CM Sarma

Tensions flared along an inter-state border when at least eight residents of Assam were injured on Monday as miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh opened fire along the border in Dhemaji district.

A police official interacts with an injured victim after some miscreants opened fire from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border, leaving at least eight Assam residents injured in this incident, in Dhemaji district, Assam, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (PTI)

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According to officials, the injured were admitted to Gogamukh Rural Hospital, reported news agency PTI.

Furthermore, seven of the injured Assam residents were later referred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

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What happened?

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{{^usCountry}} An official clarified that the incident occurred when the miscreants from across the border opened indiscriminate fire targeting the Assam residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official clarified that the incident occurred when the miscreants from across the border opened indiscriminate fire targeting the Assam residents. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the senior official, the shooting happened at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in the morning.

Explaining the motive behind the shooting, the official also added that it was the fallout of a dispute over alleged encroachment by people from Arunachal Pradesh on Assam land, the report added.

Following the incident, the security in the area has been increased.

"Security has been stepped up in the border area," the senior official noted.

Injured residents identified

The injured have been identified as:

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Rohit Dole, Nagaraj Dole, Utpal Dole and Jan Dole, Durgheswar Patir, Biggeshwar Patir, Pame Pegu, and Sanjay Tayung.

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CM Sarma reacts after firing incident

Speaking about the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that the clash left eight injured. However, he also emphasised that the situation has been "almost resolved."

"A clash took place between people from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji on Monday, leaving eight people injured. The situation has been almost resolved, and a minister, the Chief Secretary and the DGP have been deputed to speak to their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh," the CM said.

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Bihar shooting incident

In a separate shooting incident, a security guard was shot during a suspected theft attempt at an under-construction road project site in Bihar's Khagaria district on Sunday, PTI reported, citing police. Meanwhile, the guard had told police that he noticed two suspicious youths entering the site.

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"When I raised an alarm, one of the youths opened fire, injuring me in the leg," the guard claimed.

Parbatta SHO Pramod Kumar said that a forensic team was deployed at the site to collect evidence. He also added that the case was under probe and the officials are investigating various angles.

"The site was secured, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. We are investigating the case from various angles, and efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused," Kumar noted.

(with inputs from PTI)