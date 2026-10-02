Injured, under attack, but ‘one last push’: 3 chilling details Indian pilot Smit Machchhar gave PM Modi on flydubai nightmare

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured after allegedly being attacked by his co-pilot aboard a flight from the UAE's Dubai to Tel Aviv in Israel on Wednesday, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the terrifying moments inside the cockpit, including how he realised the aircraft was going down and made a final attempt to open the cockpit door.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in conversation with PM Modi on Friday (X/narendramodi)

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Machchhar, speaking to PM Modi from his hospital bed on Friday, said he "could not let all those people die.

His actions on Wednesday helped avert a potential disaster after he managed to open the cockpit door despite suffering injuries, allowing several passengers and crew to intervene and the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Here are 3 chilling details from Smit Machchhar's account:

1. He realised the aircraft was going down

Deep Dive What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the flydubai incident? Captain Smit Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and subsequently divert the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Why is the Federation of Indian Pilots seeking a bravery award for Smit Machchhar? The Federation of Indian Pilots is advocating for a bravery award for Machchhar due to his extraordinary courage and leadership during the attack, where he risked his life to save the 182 people on board. How did passengers and crew assist during the cockpit attack on flight FZ1073? Passengers and crew intervened after Machchhar opened the cockpit door, allowing them to help restrain the attacking co-pilot and regain control of the aircraft during its steep descent.

Smit Machchhar told PM Narendra Modi on Friday that he understood the gravity of the situation even while lying injured inside the cockpit. He cited his 11-year experience of flying as captain and said he can gauge what goes on in a flight.

"I had suffered so many injuries that I had collapsed. At that time, I could feel that the aircraft was going down. I knew this was the last push, that the door was right there," he said and credited other passengers who helped in neutralising the alleged attacking co-pilot.

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{{^usCountry}} The aircraft reportedly lost around 17,000 feet of altitude in the span of a minute, according to Flightradar24. 2. Opening the cockpit door was his 'last push' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aircraft reportedly lost around 17,000 feet of altitude in the span of a minute, according to Flightradar24. 2. Opening the cockpit door was his 'last push' {{/usCountry}}

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Despite being injured and under attack, Machchhar said he knew he had to make one final attempt to get help. "I was being hit even then, but I just opened the door and everyone came in."

He had managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to rush in and fight for control of the aircraft.

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3. He was reciting a prayer to Hanuman

Machchhar said he turned to a Hanuman Chalisa during the ordeal. "I know God himself saved me," he said and broke down during his conversation with PM Modi.

The captain, who has 17 years of aviation experience, including 11 as a captain, said his years of flying experience helped him understand what was happening even as he lay severely injured.

The attacker allegedly shouted ‘Kill me, kill me’

The circumstances of the confrontation remain under investigation. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar, leaving him injured and triggering a struggle for control of the aircraft.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker called out to the aircrew, "Kill me, kill me", and described the incident as involving someone who was "clear he was suicidal".

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Netanyahu identified the co-pilot as an Omani national and said Israel would examine how he had been cleared to work on flights to the country.

After the aircraft suddenly plunged, passengers rushed towards the cockpit and became involved in the struggle for control of the plane. Two other pilots who were travelling on the aircraft took over the cockpit and landed the plane safely in Saudi.

Machchhar's decision to open the cockpit door despite his injuries allowed passengers and crew to intervene. PM Modi said the captain's actions helped save many lives and avert "a great tragedy".

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The co-pilot has since been returned to the United Arab Emirates, where the incident is being investigated to determine any "terrorist activity or intent".

The mostly Israeli passengers on the flight have been flown back to Israel on a replacement plane.

Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel since the attack, leaving some Israelis stranded in the UAE. Israel's flag carrier El Al was planning replacement flights to bring them home but cancelled them on Friday, saying Emirati authorities had not granted landing permission.