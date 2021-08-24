In-person learning for classes 6 to 12 to resume in Tripura from August 25

In-person learning for classes six to twelve in Tripura schools will resume from August 25 with strict adherence to Covid-19 containment protocols including social distancing, wearing of facemasks and maintenance of hygiene, officials said. All the educational institutions in the state were closed till now due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has recently come under control.

“In view of the reduction in Covid Test Positivity Rates (TPR) in Tripura and after considering the learning losses so far, with the approval of State Disaster Management Authority, the Department of Education (School) has decided to start physical classes in the state for all students from 6 to 12th standard from 25/08/2021,” read a notification by the director of school education late Monday evening.

Schools will be allowed to run in double shifts if they lack adequate space to maintain social distance, enabling them to accommodate a maximum of 50% students in each shift, the notification said, while specifying that the morning shift will be held between 8 am to 11 am and afternoon shift between 12 pm to 3 pm.

All district education officers have been instructed to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed after reopening of schools.

“As our state has relaxed curfew, and shopping malls, religious places and other institutions have reopened, I feel students should also not be deprived of their education. Their studies have suffered a lot due to the pandemic,” Mrinal Kanti Datta, father of a class six student said.

However, not all parents are very enthused by the announcement. Ajanta Dey, guardian of a class 7th student said,” We realise that children have suffered academic losses due to the pandemic, but we fear more for their health since Covid-19 vaccination drive has not begun for children yet.”

All general degree colleges and professional institutes will also be allowed to resume offline in person classes from August 25.