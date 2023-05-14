Home / India News / ‘Aatmanirbhar’ boost: BrahMos missile firing from INS Mormugao hits ‘bull’s eye'

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2023 01:27 PM IST

INS Mormugao is the second of the four Vishakhapatnam-class destroyers commissioned on December 18, 2022.

Indian Navy's recently comissioned INS Mormugao has hit the ‘bull’s eye' during its maiden Brahmos supersonic cruise missile firing on Sunday. The latest guided-missile destroyer and its potent weapon are both indigenous that mark an addition to the Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) camp and the show of Navy's firepower at sea.

INS Mormugao successfully launches BrahMos missile.(HT/Yogesh Naik)
INS Mormugao is the second of the four Vishakhapatnam-class destroyers commissioned on December 18, 2022, in the presence of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and various dignitaries. It was designed in Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau, built by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

‘State-of-the-art’ weapon system

Named after a key port in Goa, INS Mormugao is the second of Project 15B stealth-guided missile destroyers. It is equipped with sophisticated weapon system such as surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. It is also laden with modern surveillance radar. It also has the capabilities of anti-submarine warfare provided by indigenously developed torpedo launchers, rocket launchers. Notably, the ship is also capable to fight biological, chemical as well as nuclear warfare.

Mormugao is the one of the world's most technologically advanced missile carriers.

Meawhile, BrahMos is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster engine. One it get seperated, the missile acquires it supersonic speed.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

brahmos missile indian navy
