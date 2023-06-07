INS Trishul in Durban to mark 130th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’

The Indian Navy’s frontline warship INS Trishul arrived at Durban port in South Africa on Wednesday to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the 7 June 1893 incident at Pietermaritzburg railway station when Mahatma Gandhi was evicted from a train, which led to his fight against racial oppression.

India’s frontline warship INS Trishul en route to Durban. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The warship’s three-day visit to Durban is in continuation with the Navy’s celebration of 75 years of India’s independence and will also mark 30 years of the restoration of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa, the defence ministry said.

INS Trishul will participate in a commemorative event at Pietermaritzburg railway station which would include paying floral tributes at the Gandhi Plinth, and a performance by the Indian Navy band. The ship will also participate in other professional and social engagements during the visit.

A ‘Gandhi-Mandela-King Conference’ will also be held in collaboration with the Pietermaritzburg Gandhi Foundation and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.