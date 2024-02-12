‘Inspired by Mamata's courage’: Journalist Sagarika Ghose as TMC names her Rajya Sabha candidate

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday nominated journalist Sagarikha Ghose as a Rajya Sabha candidate for the upcoming polls on February 27. Expressing delight over the announcement, Ghose said that she is inspired by the “formidable courage” of TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Sagarika Ghose. (File Photo)

“I am delighted and honoured to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the @AITCofficial. I remain inspired by the formidable courage of @MamataOfficial, India's only woman chief minister. My commitment to constitutional democratic values remains unflinching,” Ghose wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ghose is a senior journalist, columnist, and author. She completed her graduation from St. Stephen's College in New Delhi and earned a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University, where she completed her postgraduate studies in Modern History. The TMC Rajya Sabha candidate began her journalistic journey in 1991 and has contributed to prominent publications such as The Times of India, Outlook, and The Indian Express.

Through the years of her career, Ghose received several awards in journalism, including the C. H Mohammad Koya National Journalism Award and the Best Anchor Award from the Indian Television Academy. She is the daughter of Bhaskar Ghose - the former director general general of Doordarshan. Ghose is married to journalist and news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai.

TMC Rajya Sabha polls nominations

Apart from Ghose, the TMC has nominated three other candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections - former president of the Congress’ women’s wing and ex-Lok Sabha member Sushmita Dev, Dalit Matua community leader and former Lok Sabha member Mamata Bala Thakur, and sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque.

The election for the 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will be held on February 27. West Bengal holds 16 Rajya Sabha seats, out of which 14 are controlled by the TMC presently. Among these, the term of five Rajya Sabha members - Nadimul Haque, Subhashis Chakraborty, Abir Biswas, Dr Santanu Sen, and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi - will end in April.