‘Insult to farmers’: Rahul Gandhi over no debate in Parliament on farm laws

In the wake of the three farm laws being repealed in the Parliament on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the government for not having any discussion on the floor of the House.

While addressing the media outside the Parliament, Gandhi said, “The way they (farm laws) were repealed, without discussion in the Parliament, no talk, this shows that the government is scared of discussion, that the government knows that they have done wrong. And that the government is scared.” He added that how the bill was passed is an insult to the farmers.

He further said that the withdrawal of the farm laws is the success of the farmers of the country who have been protesting against the farm laws for over a year.

“We wanted to discuss MSP (issue), we wanted to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, we wanted to discuss the 700 farmers who died in this agitation and unfortunately that discussion has not been allowed,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further hinted that the decision to withdraw the farm laws has something to do with the upcoming legislative elections in seven states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

He asked if the government was in support of the farmers, then why did the 700 farmers have to die for the government to repeal the laws.

Gandhi said the farmers’ still have a long list of unfulfilled demands. This includes a legal guarantee of MSP, action against Ajay Misra and compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the one-year-long protest.

“The PM has accepted that the farmers died because of his decision. So, compensation must be given,” Gandhi added.

In the Upper House, the Congress did not, however, have much to say. Congress’ leader in the house Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties agreed on the bill and no one was opposed to it.

The Congress, which supported the farmers’ demand all along, held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex earlier today, carrying banners that read “We demand repeal of black farm laws.”

The BJP pointed out that Congress’s protest was “fake”.