Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said national integration could be sustained only when all sections of people get equal rights, dignity and opportunities, stressing that bringing territories together was not enough.

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Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at Secunderabad Parade Grounds on the occasion of the 79th Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations, Radhakrishnan said, “Political integration can bring territories together; constitutional democracy brings citizens together.” He said the Constitution binds together people who speak different languages, worship different deities and hold different views by providing a common framework that treats citizens equally.

Radhakrishnan said September 17, 1948, marked a historic moment when Hyderabad State was integrated into India following Operation Polo. He said the day had been officially observed by the Union government since 2022 to remember those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the Hyderabad region and to familiarise future generations with their contribution.

The Vice-President highlighted the role of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in bringing the princely states into the Indian Union. He said Patel’s role in integrating Hyderabad and other princely states could not be forgotten and helped strengthen India’s territorial and political unity at a crucial stage after independence.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhakrishnan said Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had made major contributions to the freedom struggle, while Patel played a crucial role in ensuring that the country did not remain fragmented after independence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhakrishnan said Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had made major contributions to the freedom struggle, while Patel played a crucial role in ensuring that the country did not remain fragmented after independence. {{/usCountry}}

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He remembered the people and students who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Hyderabad’s liberation and paid tribute to freedom fighters including Ramji Gond, Komaram Bheem and Turrebaz Khan for their resistance against the Nizam’s rule.

“Sacrifices of these leaders and ordinary citizens should be remembered and their stories should be conveyed to future generations,” he said.

Radhakrishnan also referred to the role of central security forces in maintaining India’s security after independence. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision included making India free of Naxalism and ensuring that every state remained peaceful and free from serious law-and-order challenges.

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Crediting central forces with an important role in the campaign against Left-Wing Extremism, he referred to Chhattisgarh, saying the decline of Naxalism there had created conditions for development and opened new employment opportunities for young people.

He highlighted the goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, saying Modi was working towards transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of independence.

Referring to the Central Armed Police Forces, Radhakrishnan said they had played an important role in the integration of princely states and safeguarding Bharat’s territorial integrity in 1947–48.

The Vice-President visited the War Memorial and laid a wreath, inspected the parade and witnessed the March Past and cultural performances. He also visited an exhibition by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, showcasing the struggle, sacrifices and historic journey towards Hyderabad’s liberation and integration with the Indian Union.

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Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender and other dignitaries were present.