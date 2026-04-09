‘Interesting thought’: Raghav Chadha hints towards next move by sharing a reel amid rift with AAP

Ever since rift appeared between Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and other leaders of the party, all eyes remain on what the former's next move would be.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said he has been "silenced, not defeated", a day after being removed as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on April 3, 2026.(File Photo/PTI)

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Giving a hint towards that, Chadha shared an Instagram reel on his account's story and called it an “interesting thought”.

He shared a reel by a user named Rihan who goes by username ‘seedhathok’, in which the creator suggested that Chadha should now float his own party which would garner him more support.

Addressing Chadha straight, he says, “At this point, everyone wants that Raghav Chadha should make his own party called Gen-Z party or any other name that he finds suitable”.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, if he joins some other party, he may not get this kind of support he is getting right now. Or maybe, he might actually get some hate. That is why, starting his own party would be a good decision. He will get the support of the youth and win one-sided”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, if he joins some other party, he may not get this kind of support he is getting right now. Or maybe, he might actually get some hate. That is why, starting his own party would be a good decision. He will get the support of the youth and win one-sided”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing this reel, Chadha called the creator's idea an “interesting thought”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing this reel, Chadha called the creator's idea an “interesting thought”. {{/usCountry}}

Sharing the reel, Raghav Chadha called the creator's idea an “interesting thought”. (Instagram/raghavchadha88)

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However, he has not yet announced anything formally on what he will do next.

Raghav Chadha vs AAP

Over a week back, the Aam Aadmi Party replaced Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and named Ashok Kumar Mittal as the new deputy in the Upper House. He was also blocked from speaking in Parliament from the party's quota, just when he was gaining popularity on social media for raising what many said were middle-class issues in the Parliament.

Also read: Raghav Chadha is reading up on ‘power’. So what's his next move on BJP, his RS seat, and Punjab? Key indications so far

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However, party accused Chadha of going soft against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and using party's time for raising issues such as samosa's prices on airports, which also led to a flurry of memes on social media.

One of the major points of contentions, amongst many which were in play behind the scenes of the breakup between AAP and Chadha, was the impeachment motion submitted by Opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Chadha refused to sign the motion. Another AAP leader, Atishi, directly questioned Chadha: “Why are you so afraid of the BJP? Why are you afraid of questioning PM Narendra Modi?"

“Have you ever questioned the attack on democracy? Have you ever questioned voter deletion, or wrongly-made votes?” she added.

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Both the leaders also questioned Chadha's absence during Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED, following which, the party was on streets protesting.

In response, Chadha said that he was he was being “silenced” by the party.

He also said, “Whenever I get the chance to speak in Parliament, I raise public's issues… but is it a crime or a mistake to do so?"

On Monday, Chadha shared a post of him reading a book and wrote, “Somebody gifted me a book this week... I turned to chapter 1 – ‘Never outshine the master’. Some books arrive exactly when they are meant to.”

The book: 'The 48 Laws of Power' by American author Robert Greene.

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