AAP criticises Haryana govt over deployment of teachers for census duty

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday criticised the Haryana government over the deployment of school teachers for census-related duties, alleging that the move could disrupt education amid an existing shortage of staff. The Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the Haryana government's decision to assign teachers to census work, citing a critical shortage of staff.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said government schools in the state are already facing a significant shortage of teachers, and assigning them to census work could impact classroom teaching and student supervision.

He alleged that in several schools, including those with limited staff, teachers have been directed to participate in census duties. “In some cases, even the sole teacher in a school has been assigned this work, raising concerns about who will take classes and ensure student safety,” Dhanda said.

The criticism comes as the new academic session has begun and admissions are underway in government schools across the state.

Dhanda also cited data to claim that more than 15,000 teaching posts are currently vacant in Haryana, including positions for postgraduate, trained graduate and primary teachers. He said some districts have a higher concentration of vacancies, adding that several schools either have a single teacher or none at all.

Officials in various states have previously said that teachers are often assigned to administrative duties such as elections and census work as part of government requirements. However, the issue has periodically drawn criticism from education stakeholders over its impact on classroom learning.

The Haryana government has not issued an immediate response to the allegations.

The nationwide census exercise, which commenced on April 1, marks India’s first population count in 15 years after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Considered the world’s largest administrative survey, the exercise is being conducted in phases, beginning with the collection of data on housing conditions and basic amenities using digital tools such as mobile applications and geospatial mapping.

Officials have indicated that the census may also include caste-based enumeration for the first time since 1931, making it a crucial dataset for policy planning, welfare distribution and governance. Over three million personnel have been deployed for the exercise, which is expected to play a key role in shaping future development indicators and resource allocation across the country.