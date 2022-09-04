International flights resume from Guwahati after 2-year Covid break

After a two-year break due to Covid-19 pandemic, the international flights operating from Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) resumed services from Saturday.

The first flight that took off on Saturday was a Druk Air flight that left from Guwahati to Singapore at 9.10 am. The same airline will operate a flight from Guwahati to Paro in Bhutan on Sundays, said LGBIA officials.

Bhutan’s national airline Druk Air is the only international carrier that operates flights to Guwahati, the gateway to northeast India, at present.

“Prior to the pandemic, Druk Air used to operate flights from Paro to Singapore and back with a stopover in Guwahati on both ways. But the flights were stopped in 2020 due to Covid restrictions,” said an LGBIA official. However, with Bhutan opening its borders again for international tourists, Druk Air has started operations and it will allow passengers from Guwahati and other areas in northeast to travel to Singapore and Paro with ease.

As part of the Centre’s UDAAN scheme, a flight from Guwahati to Dhaka in Bangladesh was introduced in 2019. But the service was discontinued within months due to scarcity of traffic.

Efforts are underway to start flights from Guwahati to Yangon (Myanmar), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hanoi (Vietnam) and Bangkok (Thailand) within the next few months, said officials.

