‘Yoga brings peace to universe': PM leads Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru

Yoga brings peace to the universe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday morning as he led the International Yoga Day celebrations from the iconic Mysure Palace in Karnataka. “Yoga is no longer a part of life… it's becoming a way of life,” he underlined.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe.," PM Modi said, underscoring the power of spirituality.

The highlight this year is the "Guardian Ring", which is celebrating the concept of “One Sun, One Earth”. Eighty embassies across the world are embracing yoga at the "crack of the dawn", according to a government statement. Speaking on this, the prime minister on Tuesday morning shared: "At the international level too, this time we are using a similar innovative use of "Guardian Ring of Yoga" all over the world. With the sunrise, with the movement of the sun, people are doing yoga in different countries of the world."

"This time the theme of International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Humanity. I thank the United Nations and all the countries for sending this message to the entire humanity through this theme," PM Modi said.

The prime minster reached Karnataka on Monday, a day before the Yoga Day, to launch several big ticket projects worth over ₹27,000. “Karnataka is a perfect example of how we can realise the resolutions of the 21st century by enriching our ancient culture," he said on Monday evening, addressing an event.

Also to mark India's 75 years of independence. 75 iconic sites have been selected for the eighth edition of the Yoga Day. The theme this year - ‘Yoga for Humanity’ - is focuses on ‘Brand India at Global Stage’ while showcasing its iconic places, it underlined.

Apart from the Mysure Palace, the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat is another site where the Yoga Day is being celebrated with the event led by health minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan led the Yoga Day event at iconic place Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh.

While defence minister Rajnath Singh is at Indian Air Force base in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, home minister Amit Shah is in Delhi.

