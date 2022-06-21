International Yoga Day: Message from top political leaders of country

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day, top leaders across the country led the early morning greetings, including home minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

In his tweet, home minister Amit Shah wrote: “With the efforts of Modi ji, our ancient tradition is proving to be a boon for the physical and mental health of people across the world. Be proud of your invaluable heritage on International Yoga Day and adopt it regularly.”

Yogi on Tuesday tweeted and urged people to practice yoga for leading healthy lives. “Hearty congratulations to all the people on the 08th 'International Yoga Day'!” he said. “The medium of ensuring the health of body and mind and the awakening of spiritual consciousness, 'Yoga' has become a 'world fund' today. Let us all 'Yoga, stay healthy!'” he added.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uniting the world through yoga. “India has united the world through Yoga under the leadership of PM Modi...Tomorrow, Yoga day will be celebrated at 75 iconic locations across the country,” the AYUSH minister said in Mysuru.

The idea for a UN-mandated International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. The initiave, backed by 177 nations, paved the way for a global and annual celebration of Interernational Day of Yoga. Since June 21, 2015, Yoga Day has been an annual, global event.

PM Modi will kick off Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru in Karnataka. More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.

On Monday, the Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Tomorrow, June 21 will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga."

Further, 75 locations have been identified by the Ministry for AYUSH for union ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration. While Sarbananda Sonowal will be joining the Prime Minister from Mysore, defence minister Rajnath Singh will be performing yoga at the IAF base in Coimbatore.

Home minister Amit Shah will be performing Yoga in Delhi. External affairs minister S Jaishankar will be present at Purana Qila in Delhi whereas urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present at the iconic Red Fort.

