International Yoga Day LIVE: India preps for Yoga Day celebrations

International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started the International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka.
More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.
This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity".
To mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.
It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.
The firstc was celebrated on June 21, 2015.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 21, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Nepal's iconic Dharahara gets illuminated amid Yoga Day celebrations
White tower, a recently built replica of Dharahara that was built two centuries ago, got illuminated with lights on the eve of International Day of Yoga in Nepal.
The tower, which stands next to the Army Pavilion, was beaming with lights as messages of 'International Day of Yoga 2022' and 'Yoga For Humanity' were rolled out.
Jun 21, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ITBP practice yoga at 17,000 feet in snow conditions in Sikkim
Jun 21, 2022 05:52 AM IST
ITBP perform yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River
Assam | 33 Battalion ITBP perform yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati.
Jun 21, 2022 05:50 AM IST
ITBP dedicate a song on Int'l Yoga Day; perform Yoga in snow-laden mountains
#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police dedicate a song on #InternationalYogaDay; ITBP have been promoting yoga at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh over the yrs.
The Janajati Surkasha Manch, a tribal welfare organisation linked to the RSS, wants the Union government to revisit the provisions of caste-based quotas for those members of Scheduled Tribes who have converted other religions from Hinduism.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused permission to jailed Nationalist Congress Party legislators Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik to cast their votes in the Maharashtra legislative council elections, citing a law that bars prisoners from voting in any parliamentary of state elections
Health minister Veena George ordered an inquiry and said a post-mortem will be done to pinpoint the cause of death. The harvested organ of a brain-dead patient was rushed to the state capital in less than three hours from Kochi which was 200 km away and police and other agencies really toiled to get a green passage to an ambulance carrying it.
Idukki district Youth Congress general secretary Bilal Samad was critically injured after a rally organised by the Youth Congress to protest alleged attack on Idukki district Congress president CP Mathew turned violent and clashed with police in Thoduzpuzha.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) towards this collaboration was signed on Monday by the Military College of Telecommunication, on behalf of the Army Training Command, Shimla, and IIT-Madras in the presence of army officials and faculty of the institute to help the army to utilise 5G technology for its operational use.
In a letter written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Sunday, KTR, as the minister is called, said the Centre’s decision to sell the PSUs was nothing but making a mockery of the state government’s rights.
Accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul arrived at the ED headquarters at around 11.05 am and was interrogated for over nine hours with a 75-minute break at 3.15 pm, officials familiar with the development said.