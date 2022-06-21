Home / India News / International Yoga Day: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort today
india news

International Yoga Day: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort today

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made the announcement for several monuments in Agra as well as across other parts of India.
No entry fees at Taj Mahal in Agra on June 21. (File Photo)
No entry fees at Taj Mahal in Agra on June 21. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 01:17 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday.

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) Rajkumar Patel told PTI, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entry tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra Circle and across India. The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians and foreigners."

Meanwhile, district officials said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at 'Panch Mahal' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international yoga day yoga taj mahal + 1 more
international yoga day yoga taj mahal
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out