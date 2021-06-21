International Yoga Day: Yoga takes us from stress to strength, says PM Modi

When there are threats to humanity, yoga offers a holistic way of life and takes us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during his address on the occasion of the seventh international Yoga Day, even as he announced the launch of M-Yoga app. The app, which will be available in many languages, will show videos on yoga training based on a common protocol..

Referring to the benefits of yoga during the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the globe, the PM said yoga, which addresses physical as well as mental health concerns, has emerged as a beacon of hope at a time when the world is facing the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Prime Minister stressed on the impact that yoga has on mental and physical well-being and said when the Covid-19 virus knocked on the doors, no country was prepared for it logistically or otherwise, yet yoga became a medium of great self-confidence during such difficult times.

He said the world over, yoga became an important medium for self-reliance and give people the confidence that we can fight this disease. “When I speak to frontline workers and doctors, they tell me how they have made yoga an important tool in the fight against Corona. They use it to strengthen their own bodies and for their patients as well,” he said.

On the benefits of yoga, he said many doctors as well as health experts have shared their own experiences of Pranayam and other yogic exercises and how their respiratory system has benefited.

The PM quoted Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar who had advised to seek the root of the disease, find the reason of the illness and then ensure its treatment. “This is what yoga does. Today, medical science also focuses on healing apart from treatment and yoga helps in the healing process,” he said.

He said there are many people who are carrying out research on yoga across the world. He said research is also being carried out to assess the impact of yoga on immunity.

Underlining the popularity of yoga for its many benefits, he said, “Even though major public events have not been organised in India and across the world, the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished. During this difficult time, people could have ignored it or overlooked it. For many countries, Yoga Day is not part of their culture yet their love and enthusiasm for yoga has increased.”

He went on to say that In India, sages taught us that yoga and exercise are good for the body and give us a longer life. “For us, good health is the medium for success,” he said.

He also referred to yoga as a means of finding solutions. “We are the biggest source of energy, but we do not realise this energy because of the many divisions that exist…at times, the lives of people exist in silos. The shift from silos to union is yoga, the realisation of oneness is yoga,” he said.

He said the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) is now finding global acceptance as we all are praying for each other’s well-being. “Yoga also gives us a healthier way of life I’m sure it will continue playing its preventive and positive role in taking care of the masses. When India put forth a proposal of Yoga Day in UN, it was with the intent that it should be beneficial for all,” he said.

The PM said India had taken another important step in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) with the launch of M-Yoga app and the world will benefit from it. “This will help us in making the ‘One World, One Health’ motto successful,” he said.