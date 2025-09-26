Internet snapped in Leh after activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

Internet services have been suspended in Leh after activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday. The internet blockade comes two days after Leh town witnessed violent clashes between police and protesters demanding statehood for Ladakh. Security personnel patrol as the curfew imposed after the protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Friday.(ANI)

Four people were and at least 80 others suffered injuries in the clashes on Wednesday. Headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasalso set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Apex Body Leh, which is leading the agitation for statehood for Ladakh, has distanced itself from the violence of September 24 saying that their protest is peaceful and that the violence was triggered when a section of the youth got out of control.

The organisation denied activist Sonam Wangchuk's role in the violence in Leh during his ongoing hunger strike.

"Our movement will be peaceful and nonviolent to disseminate this, we started prayers of all the religions. When Sonam Wangchuk started the Hunger Strike, a few people were there. We used to call people from villages. We called for a Leh Bandh on September 24."

The Apex Body Leh member said that despite senior leaders' attempts to control protestors, they vandalised the BJP's office.