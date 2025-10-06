Internet suspension extended in Odisha's Cuttack, curfew on after clashes during Durga idol immersion | Top updates

The Odisha government on Monday extended the suspension of internet services in Cuttack till 7 pm on October 7, as curfew remains in place till that day too, while tension continued in the city following violent incidents during Durga idol immersion last week. The Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, said that Sunday’s clash could be due to the spread of rumours on social media about the health condition of one of the injured persons in the clash. (ANI )

The Cuttack administration expressed concerns over the misuse of social media platforms for spreading misinformation and warned against the violation of orders.

Suspension extended

Authorities in Odisha had suspended internet services for 24 hours starting from 7 pm on Sunday in a notification earlier. The suspension has now been extended to another 24 hours, ending on 7 pm Tuesday. The suspension has been done to prevent another flare-up.

A curfew was already imposed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 163 for 36 hours, till October 7.

In a statement issued by the Home Department, the authorities said that some anti-social elements in Cuttack City may use the internet to transmit objectionable content to spread rumours.

While internet remains suspended, this order will not apply to government internet and intranet-based services, such as OSWAN (Odisha State Wide Area Network), banking, railways or any other government services.

The notice further warned against violation of the order, stating that the person breaking the order “shall be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provision of law.”

Two incidents of violence were reported in Cuttack’s Dargha Bazar area between Friday and Sunday, leaving at least 31 people injured, including 10 police personnel.

Authorities blame rumours

The Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, said that Sunday’s clashes could be due to the spread of rumours on social media about the health condition of one of the injured persons in the clash. Though the injured person was doing well and under treatment, the social media message was intended to spread hate among communities.

Local MP says he warned the administration

Senior BJP leader and local MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Monday said that he had earlier cautioned the administration about potential trouble in the city. Mahtab said that he flagged the concerns about the release of certain people from jail with a record of "disturbance-creating habits".

Odisha Congress accused VHP

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, in a post on X, accused the VHP of organising a rally without police permission and inciting violence. Das said that VHP organised a bike rally without police permission, and when stopped, its members pelted stones at the police."Why were our brave police officers and innocent people attacked by RSS and VHP goons in Cuttack? Why do they want to create unrest in our peaceful state? We will not let Odisha become Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh," he alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violent clashes, accusing the party of dividing the people of Odisha for political gains. She said the state, which had remained peaceful under the BJD, is now witnessing clashes due to the BJP's politics.

Local leaders condemn violence

Local leader of the Cuttack condemned the violence and urged people to maintain peace in the city. Cuttack Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh said the law-and-order situation was under control and urged people to cooperate with the administration. Cuttack Mahanagar Durga Puja Samiti president and former MLA Pravat Tripathy also expressed concern and urged all puja committees to work towards restoring normalcy.

Eight arrested in relation to violence

Amid the continuous tensions in the city, Odisha Police arrested eight people on Monday in connection with the violence. Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said three cases were registered and eight people were arrested in connection with Sunday's attack on police by VHP activists. He also said that police raids were continuing in different parts of the city after some of the "mischief mongers" were identified through CCTV footage.

Police deployed, no one allowed to enter

Tight security is being maintained in the city to avoid further escalation with the deployment of 1,800 personnel of the state police along with around 800 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Odisha Swift Action Force in the city, ACP Narasingha Bhol said. Furthermore, the police patrols are continued in the sensitive area with restrictions imposed throughout the city."

People from outside are not allowed entry into Cuttack city, except those working here and patients travelling to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Passenger buses are being stopped at the entry points,” police officials informed.

(With inputs from agencies)