Those responsible for communal violence in Cuttack identified: Odisha Police

The Odisha Police on Monday said it has identified the people responsible for Friday night’s communal clashes in Cuttack and assured that arrests will be made soon, as the city remained under curfew and heavy police deployment. Clashes broke out in the early hours of Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area. (ANI photo)

Additional director general (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said strong measures had been taken to restore peace and normalcy in the city.

“Cuttack is a city of brotherhood. There is normalcy now. The troublemakers have been identified. Around 50 to 60 platoons of police force and six companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed,” Kumar said.

The senior police officer said the administration was maintaining a close watch across all sensitive zones.

“The curfew will remain in force and no criminal activities will be tolerated. Investigations have already begun and necessary action will be taken. I urge people not to believe rumours. All emergency services including hospitals and government offices are open,” he added.

Also Read: Curfew in parts of Cuttack, internet suspended after violence during Durga idol immersion

Officials clarified that while the curfew continues, there are no restrictions on essential or emergency movement.

Unlawful gatherings have been banned, but markets, medical stores, and emergency facilities will function as usual. Kumar appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and refrain from spreading misinformation.

“The police are maintaining round-the-clock vigil, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of spreading tension or disturbing law and order,” he said.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi meanwhile expressed concern over the violence, calling the incidents “unfortunate” and warning that such disturbances would not be tolerated.

“Cuttack, a city with a millennium-old legacy, has always been a symbol of harmony and brotherhood. The disturbances caused by a few groups are disrupting the peaceful fabric of the city. The government is monitoring the situation closely, and strict action will be taken against those involved, in accordance with the law,” Majhi said.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik urged people to maintain peace and uphold the state’s tradition of communal harmony.

“Cuttack has always upheld communal unity. I urge all residents to contribute towards preserving this tradition of peace,” Patnaik said in a statement.

The clashes, which broke out during a religious procession late Friday night near Haathi Pokhari and Dargah Bazaar, left several people, including senior police officials, injured.

Police have since detained several suspects for questioning, while forensic and intelligence teams are investigating the use of social media in spreading inflammatory messages.

The Odisha government imposed a 36-hour curfew beginning Sunday night, soon after the declaration of a 24-hour suspension of internet and social media services — across large parts of Cuttack city following more violence after clashes between two groups during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession.

The government’s move came a day after violence broke out between two communities during an idol immersion procession in the Dargha Bazaar area late Friday night. According to police, the clashes erupted between 1:30am and 2am near Haathi Pokhari when a group of locals allegedly objected to loud music being played during the procession.

The altercation escalated rapidly, with stones and glass bottles reportedly hurled from rooftops onto the crowd. At least half a dozen people were injured, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Several vehicles and roadside stalls were also damaged in the ensuing chaos.