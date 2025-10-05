Internet shut down as Cuttack tense after violence during Durga idol immersion, VHP calls bandh

The Odisha government on Sunday imposed a 24-hour suspension of internet and social media services across large parts of Cuttack city following violent clashes between two groups during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession. Heavy police force has been deployed since a clash erupted during Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack on Saturday.(ANI Video Grab )

The state Home Department, in an official notification, said the decision was taken to curb the spread of “provocative and inflammatory messages” on social media platforms that could disrupt public order and peace. The suspension covers mobile internet, broadband, and all online messaging services, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Snapchat, from 7 PM on Sunday to 7 PM on Tuesday.

According to the notification signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, the order was issued under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

The restrictions apply to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, Cuttack Development Authority region, and 42 Mauza areas — all of which witnessed heightened tension after the clashes.

Cuttack violence

The government’s move came a day after violence broke out between two communities during an idol immersion procession in the Dargha Bazaar area late Friday night. According to police, the clashes erupted between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM near Haathi Pokhari when a group of locals allegedly objected to loud music being played during the procession.

The altercation escalated rapidly, with stones and glass bottles reportedly hurled from rooftops onto the crowd. At least half a dozen people were injured, including Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Several vehicles and roadside stalls were also damaged in the ensuing chaos.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the violence and are scanning CCTV footage, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts to identify others involved.

“We have formed multiple teams to track down those responsible. More arrests are likely,” said a senior police officer.

On Sunday afternoon, clashes broke out between police and the protesters at Dargah Bazar in Cuttack when demonstrators confronted the police, resulting in injury to six police officials, including the Dy Commissioner of Police and the Dargah Bazar police station inspector-in-charge, along with some media personnel. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the protestors while they were trying to advance.

VHP calls for a 'bandh'

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, meanwhile, has called for a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday.

“Despite repeated requests, the police failed to control miscreants. We demand immediate action against negligent officials,” a VHP spokesperson told local reporters.

The bandh call prompted a massive deployment of security forces across the city, with police patrolling key intersections and sensitive localities. To prevent further escalation, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were also imposed.

Condemning the violence, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed police to take strict action against those involved.

“Communal harmony is non-negotiable. The culprits will face exemplary punishment,” Majhi said in a statement. By Sunday evening, police and Rapid Action Force personnel continued flag marches in sensitive pockets of Cuttack, including Dargha Bazaar, Mangalabag, and Choudhury Bazaar, to maintain calm.

This is not the first time Odisha has resorted to temporary internet restrictions in response to communal or law-and-order situations. Similar suspensions were imposed in Sambalpur in 2023 and Balasore in 2024 following incidents of communal unrest.