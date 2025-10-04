Clash during Durga immersion in Cuttack; 6 injured, including DCP

Bhubaneswar: Six people, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police (DCP), were injured after a clash broke out between two communities during a Durga idol immersion ceremony in Odisha’s Cuttack on Friday late night, police said. Police were forced to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control. Several parked motorcycles and roadside stalls were vandalised. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the immersion procession of the Jhanjirimangala Bhagabat Puja Committee was passing through the Haathi Pokhari stretch around 1:30 am when a dispute over songs being played during the procession triggered heated arguments, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting and the hurling of glass bottles between youths of the two communities.

The procession by Rausapatna Durga Kali Medha, another puja committee which was following Jhanjirimangala Bhagabat, was also disrupted.

Police were forced to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control. Several parked motorcycles and roadside stalls were vandalised.

Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari, who was present at the spot to monitor security arrangements, sustained an eye injury along with other police personnel deployed on duty. One person is reported to be in critical condition.

Local residents staged a protest, accusing the authorities of failing to prevent the violence despite heavy police deployment across sensitive pockets of the city.

The immersion activities were suspended until the early hours of Saturday. “Additional forces have been deployed across trouble-prone areas to prevent a flare-up. The situation is under control. The immersion processions resumed peacefully on Saturday morning under tight security,” Khilari said.