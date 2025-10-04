Karnataka: Tension in Belagavi over religious procession slogan; stones pelted, police intervene

Belagavi: Tension broke out between two communities over slogans during a religious procession of the Mehboob Subhani Dargah in Khadak Galli of Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Friday night, which escalated into stone-pelting, police said. We intervened immediately and dispersed the groups before the matter could turn serious. The situation is now under control, police said.

According to the police officers, trouble allegedly began after a group of youths in the procession raised the slogan “I love Muhammad,” drawing protests from locals who questioned why the procession had deviated into their neighbourhood, which it had not entered in previous years,

“We intervened immediately and dispersed the groups before the matter could turn serious. The situation is now under control,” a senior police officer present at the location said.

Deputy commissioner of police Narayan Baramani said the organisers had not submitted a clear route plan. “Only a few stones were pelted and nobody was hurt. The organisers have never taken the procession through this street earlier, and such an incident has occurred for the first time,” he said.

He added that the proliferation of banners and posters during festivals has heightened tensions, an issue he plans to raise with the Belagavi City Corporation.

Police commissioner Bhushan Borase said order was restored with the involvement of community leaders. “The situation is under control, people have been appealed [to] not to respond to rumours to help police to maintain law and order,” he said. He added that CCTV footage is being reviewed. “Mischief-makers will not be spared.”

A team from the Karnataka State Reserve Police was deployed in Khadak Galli, while additional forces were stationed in other sensitive areas to prevent further unrest.