What is happening in Cuttack? Curfew, internet cut, social media ban in Odisha district over violent clashes

Cuttack in Odisha was placed under a curfew and internet suspension following fresh violence on Sunday that followed recent a recent group clash during a Durga idol immersion procession. People gather near objects set ablaze after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession in Cuttack, Odisha(PTI)

At least 25 people were reportedly injured in the fresh violence on Sunday.

Police said the orders will be effective for 36 hours from 10 pm on Sunday, while the internet and social media service suspension was for 24 hours across large parts of Cuttack city following violence on Sunday.

What is happening in Cuttack?

Sunday's clashes followed violence that broke out between two communities during an idol immersion procession in the Dargha Bazaar area late Friday night. According to police, the clashes erupted between 1:30 am and 2 am on Friday near Haathi Pokhari when a group of locals allegedly objected to loud music being played during the procession.

The immersion procession of the Jhanjirimangala Bhagabat Puja Committee was involved in the above-mentioned incident, according to police.

The altercation on Friday escalated as stones and glass bottles were reportedly hurled from rooftops onto the crowd.

At least half a dozen people were injured, including Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo on Friday. Several vehicles and roadside stalls were also damaged in the ensuing chaos.

The immersion procession of another committee, Rausapatna Durga Kali Medha, which was following close behind, was also disrupted as the violence intensified.

In response, police were forced to carry out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and regain control. Several parked motorcycles and roadside stalls were reportedly vandalised in the melee.

Aftermath of the tensions that flared following a clash between police and members of an organisation, in Cuttack on Sunday(ANI )

“Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari, who was present at the spot to monitor security arrangements, sustained an eye injury along with other police personnel deployed on duty. One person is reported to be in critical condition,” an earlier HT report quoted police.

The violence led to immediate outrage in the locality. Residents staged a protest, blaming the administration for failing to prevent the clash despite heavy police deployment in the area.

Following the incident, immersion activities were temporarily suspended until the early hours of Saturday.

On Sunday, fresh violence erupted as clashes broke out between police and the protesters at Dargah Bazar in Cuttack when demonstrators confronted the police, resulting in more injuries.

Prohibitory orders in parts of Cuttack

Following fresh violence on Sunday, the Odisha government imposed prohibitory orders in 13 police station areas and suspended internet services in Cuttack.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the orders will be effective for 36 hours from 10 pm on Sunday.

The prohibitory orders was imposed in 13 police station areas – Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Purighat, Lal Bagh, Bidanasi, Markat Nagar, CDA Phase 2, Malgodam, Badambadi, Jagatpur, Bayalis Mouza, and Sadar.

Barricades lie damaged outside the Dargha Bazar Police Station after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack(PTI)

The state home department, in an official notification about the internet suspension earlier, said the decision was taken to curb the spread of “provocative and inflammatory messages” on social media platforms that could disrupt public order and peace.

The suspension covers mobile internet, broadband, and all online messaging services, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Snapchat, from 7 PM on Sunday.

The restrictions apply to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, Cuttack Development Authority region, and 42 Mauza areas, all of which witnessed heightened tension after the clashes.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the violence and are scanning CCTV footage, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts to identify others involved.

Right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), meanwhile, called for a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday.