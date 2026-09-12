Interstate ATM cutting gang leader caught in Nuh, handed over to Bihar Police

A 25-year-old interstate gang member wanted in ATM cutting and cash theft cases in Bihar was arrested in Haryana’s Nuh on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Nuh Police arrested an interstate ATM cutting gang leader wanted in Bihar for two years and handed him over to a Bihar Police team.

Mohammad Mujeb alias Mujim, a resident of Bubalhedi village in Pinangwan, Nuh, was wanted in cases registered at the Muffasil and Turkaulia police stations in Motihari, Bihar’s East Champaran district, in 2024, when he and his gang members allegedly stole several lakhs of rupees after cutting open ATM kiosks with gas cutters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officers said Bihar Police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest after he continued to evade arrest for the last two years.

Also Read: Pataudi land records manipulated using identity of man who died in 1970, FIR filed

Nuh police public relations officer Krishan Kumar said that counterparts from Bihar had contacted them to seek assistance in arresting the suspects. “Following the request, Nuh superintendent of police Arpit Jain issued directions to carry out to nab the suspects who was traceless,” he said.

“A team led by sub-inspector Nikhil Kumar, station house officer of Pinangwan police station achieved success in catching the suspect after raids at multiple hideouts and was handed over to the Bihar police team that had reached from Cybercrime police station in Motihari on Friday that had reach Nuh,” he said, adding that the Bihar police team had taken him back for further legal proceedings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kumar said the suspect was a habitual offender who was involved in multiple incidents of stealing cash by cutting ATM kiosks with gas cutters in Bihar and neighbouring states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said the suspect was a habitual offender who was involved in multiple incidents of stealing cash by cutting ATM kiosks with gas cutters in Bihar and neighbouring states. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“At least three to four suspected members of the gang are also from Nuh. They return to their hideout in Nuh soon after committing crime in other states and continue to stay low by avoiding phones and social medias,” he said.

Kumar said that Bihar Police teams had reached Nuh multiple times in an attempt to trace these suspects. “However, somehow they managed to give cops a slip everytime. This time, the suspect was caught,” he added.