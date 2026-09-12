Pataudi land records manipulated using identity of man who died in 1970, FIR filed
Police in Haryana’s Pataudi registered an FIR after a man who died in 1970 allegedly appeared alive in land records used to transfer his property.
Police in Haryana’s Pataudi have registered an FIR after unidentified people allegedly used the identity of a man who died in 1970 to manipulate land records and facilitate the transfer of his property nearly five decades later, officials said.
Police said the complainant approached them after discovering discrepancies in the ownership and revenue records of the land.
The accused are suspected of having used the deceased man’s identity to prepare or manipulate documents showing him as alive and subsequently use those records to claim rights over the property. During the preliminary probe, investigators found that the person whose name appeared in the documents had reportedly died in 1970.
The case has raised questions over how the identity and records of a person who had been dead for decades could allegedly be used in a property transaction without being detected.
“An FIR has been registered at the Pataudi police station and the allegations are being verified. The police are examining the revenue and other documents and will take action based on the findings of the investigation,” Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.
Investigators will examine the land registry and revenue records, documents submitted during the alleged transaction and the identities of the people involved. They will also verify how the deceased person’s name was revived in the records and whether forged documents were used. The role of officials or intermediaries, if any, who may have facilitated the alleged transfer or mutation of the property will also be examined.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More