Intoxicated tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput slits 3-year-old son’s throat, arrested

A tribal woman in Odisha’s Koraput district has been arrested after she slit the throat of her youngest child, a 3-year-old son, in an intoxicated state.

Police officials in Koraput said, Phulamati Muduli of Lukumari village under Dasmantpur block had a racuous celebration of the Chaiti festival with her husband Ganga and neighbours on Wednesday night with heavy drinking and feasts.

“After several rounds of drinking, she came home with her husband. But an hour later, she picked up a knife and slit the throat of her 3-year-old son Siddhu Muduli. Her husband was in deep sleep and did not know anything about it,” said Koraput sadar police inspector Kiranbala Samal.

On Thursday morning, a delirious Muduli went around the village telling people how she killed her son. People then flocked to her house to find her youngest son’s body in a pool of blood with the throat slit. The woman came to her senses in the afternoon and she started repenting her crime and was arrested, police said.

“Prima facie we surmise, she committed the murder under the effect of liquor. Villagers said she used to lose control of herself whenever she got drunk,” said the inspector.

The woman has three other children including two sons and a daughter.