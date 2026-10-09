...
...
Next Story

‘Invoked recklessly’: MP HC quashes preventive detention of 2 brothers under NSA

The court ordered the immediate release of the two, holding that authorities showed complete non-application of mind

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 11:21:42 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Preventive detention was conceived as an extraordinary measure but has been rendered ordinary through “reckless invocation,” as if it were available in the ordinary course, the Madhya Pradesh high court said while quashing the detention of two brothers under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). It ordered their immediate release, holding that authorities showed complete non-application of mind by processing and approving the detentions within a day.

The court said preventive detention were conceived as an extraordinary measure. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court said preventive detention were conceived as an extraordinary measure. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Preventive detention, conceived as an extraordinary measure by the framers of our Constitution, has been rendered ordinary with its reckless invocation over the years as if it were available for use even in the ordinary course of proceedings,” the court’s Jabalpur bench said in the September 11 order uploaded on October 5.

It cited NSA Section 3(1) and said the government must arrive at a subjective satisfaction that a person categorised as a ‘goonda’ needs to be detained to prevent acts prejudicial to public order. “There is no requisite satisfaction recorded by the detaining authority that the detenus are a threat to public order. The haste with which the matter was processed in a single day took away independent exercise of mind,” said a bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh.

The bench noted that the brothers were named in 14 cases and had been acquitted in 11 of them when they were detained under the NSA. The remaining three cases related to obscene act, hurt and wrongful confinement, and hurling a crude bomb to cause unrest.

“This leads to a conclusion that correct facts were not placed before the competent authority,” the court said. It added that checking the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems would have revealed their actual criminal record.

The detention proposal from the Jabalpur police superintendent and the collector’s order were routed through four officials and cleared the same day.

 
madhya pradesh high courtnational security act
Get real-time updates on Tamil Nadu Election Results, By-Election Results , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on Tamil Nadu Election Results, By-Election Results , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/‘Invoked recklessly’: MP HC quashes preventive detention of 2 brothers under NSA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks