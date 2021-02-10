Home / India News / Iqbal Singh, arrested for Red Fort violence on Republic Day, sent to 7-day police custody
Iqbal Singh, arrested for Red Fort violence on Republic Day, sent to 7-day police custody

Earlier, the police had identified Singh as one of the persons who did a Facebook Live from the Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day.
Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
FEB 10, 2021
Iqbal Singh after his arrest in New Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Iqbal Singh, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, to seven-day police custody. Singh was arrested from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night.

The Delhi Police had announced 50,000 reward against him.

Producing him before Metropolitan Magistrate Poorva Mehra, the police said Singh's custodial interrogation is required to show him videos of January 26 violence and identify other accused persons.

The police also said that Singh one of the main conspirators of the violence.

Singh claimed he did not go to Red Fort to cause violence and whatever he did or said was in the heat of the moment, according to news agency PTI.

“I did not come to cause violence. I reached Red Fort just like that and had not planned to go there. When I reached emotions flared up. Whatever I did is on my live video. I did not instigate anyone,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Singh's arrest came hours after the police caught actor Deep Sidhu. Sidhu was arrested on Monday around 10.30 pm.

Police claimed Sidhu played a key role in instigating protesters on January 25 -26 during the violence at Red Fort. He had also congratulated the men who had hoisted religious and farmers union’s flag at the fort and also did a Facebook Live.

A cash reward of 1 lakh was announced on Sidhu’s arrest.

