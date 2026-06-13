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Trump’s ‘attack on Indian ships’ claim adds twist to Iran peace push; no proof yet

Trump’s contention came in a post on his Truth Social platform against the backdrop of last-mile negotiations between the US and Iran on a peace deal.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 06:43 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Iran had carried out a “drone attack” on Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, triggering consternation in New Delhi and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

Trump’s contention came in a post on his Truth Social platform against the backdrop of last-mile negotiations between the US and Iran on a peace deal that is expected to build on the ceasefire finalised in April.

After a diatribe over Iran allegedly leaking the terms of the deal to “Fake News”, Trump said in his post: “Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.”

His claim came on a day that the external affairs ministry summoned the most senior US diplomat in New Delhi, charge d’affaires Jason Meeks, for the second time this week to protest attacks by US forces on three merchant vessels with Indian crew members in the Gulf of Oman that left three Indian seafarers dead. Two of these vessels were Palau-flagged and one was Guinea-Bissau-flagged.

Following Trump’s critical social media post, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on social media that a memorandum of understanding with the US has “never been closer”, and urged the media not to speculate about its contents.

Also Read: ‘Be ready to respond’: India on highest alert after 3 seafarers killed in Gulf

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said on social media that a “final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached” between the Iran and the US.“Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps,” Sharif said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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