‘Be ready to respond’: India on highest alert, monitoring Hormuz after 3 seafarers killed in US strike

The government is on the “highest” alert to safeguard Indian seafarers in the Gulf, the ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Thursday, hours after it confirmed the killing of three Indian sailors following a ship attack in the Gulf of Oman. To ensure support to Indian seafarers, the government is monitoring developments near the Strait of Hormuz and other adjoining areas, and is in close coordination with maritime administrations of friendly countries, and shipping companies, the releases said. Three Indians were killed after the Palau-flagged MT Settebello was attacked by a US jet amid the ongoing war with Iran. (REUTERS/File)

Three Indians - identified as Patnala Suresh (44), Aditya Sharma (23) and Shivanand Chaurasia (38), were killed after the Palau-flagged MT Settebello was attacked by a US jet amid the ongoing war with Iran.

“Recent security incidents involving merchant vessels operating in the region have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial shipping,” the government said on Thursday, adding that all concerned agencies have been asked to remain on “heightened alert” and “maintain readiness to respond to any contingency involving Indian seafarers or Indian maritime interests”. Follow live updates on Iran-US war

Besides, seafarers who are transiting the troubled waters through Indian and foreign-flagged vessels have been asked to remain cautious. Vessel operators, ship managers and shipping companies have also been ordered to maintain maritime protocol and ensure safety of sailors.

The government also said dedicated communication channels were in place for round-the-clock security of sailors.