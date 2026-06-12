Iran war LIVE: US 'shoots down' 2 Iranian drones near Hormuz; Trump says peace deal likely over weekend

If finalised, the agreement would mark the biggest diplomatic step so far towards ending the three-month conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives and pushed global energy prices higher.

Trump says ‘great’ Iran deal could be signed ‘very soon’

Trump announced what he described as a "great settlement" to end the war with Iran and said he expected the agreement to be signed in Europe, possibly this weekend.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The two sides would, "subject to finalisation of documents, which should get done over the next few days, probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. It's a great thing."

Trump said he believed Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had personally approved the agreement, adding that Iran had accepted it because they had "taken a pounding."

He also said the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments that Iran claims to have closed, would reopen once the agreement is signed.

Iran says haven't made final decision on deal

Iranian media quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying that much of the draft text being negotiated has been completed, but Iran would not give up its red lines.

"We have not reached a final conclusion on this matter," he said. "This is a very important issue that is currently being reviewed by the relevant decision-making bodies."

India condemns attack on vessels that killed Indian seafarers

India said on Thursday that three merchant ships carrying Indian crew members were attacked by the American military off the coast of Oman over the past four days, resulting in the deaths of three Indian nationals. New Delhi has formally protested to the United States over the incidents.

"We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at an inter-ministerial media briefing.

"We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest," he said.

Jaiswal said the attacks "must stop".

"We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law," he said.