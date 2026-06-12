Iran war LIVE: US 'shoots down' 2 Iranian drones near Hormuz; Trump says peace deal likely over weekend
Iran war LIVE: A US official said the US military shot down two Iranian drones that were attempting to target commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Trump said that the peace agreement could be signed as early as this weekend.
- 4 Mins agoSirens sound in northern Israel
- 19 Mins agoTrump says he’s called off new military strikes on Iran
- 30 Mins agoUS shoots down Iranian drones in Hormuz, says official
- 42 Mins agoNo compromise on red lines, says Iran
- 46 Mins agoIran delays Khamenei funeral, says report
- 49 Mins agoA tit-for-tat strikes before Trump's peace deal signing claims
- 55 Mins agoIran says haven't made final decision on peace deal
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoTrump says Iran deal could be signed ‘very soon’
Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Iran could sign a peace agreement as early as this weekend, a move that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. However, Iran said it has not yet taken a final decision on the proposed deal....Read More
If finalised, the agreement would mark the biggest diplomatic step so far towards ending the three-month conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives and pushed global energy prices higher.
Trump says ‘great’ Iran deal could be signed ‘very soon’
Trump announced what he described as a "great settlement" to end the war with Iran and said he expected the agreement to be signed in Europe, possibly this weekend.
"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
The two sides would, "subject to finalisation of documents, which should get done over the next few days, probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. It's a great thing."
Trump said he believed Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had personally approved the agreement, adding that Iran had accepted it because they had "taken a pounding."
He also said the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments that Iran claims to have closed, would reopen once the agreement is signed.
Iran says haven't made final decision on deal
Iranian media quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying that much of the draft text being negotiated has been completed, but Iran would not give up its red lines.
"We have not reached a final conclusion on this matter," he said. "This is a very important issue that is currently being reviewed by the relevant decision-making bodies."
India condemns attack on vessels that killed Indian seafarers
India said on Thursday that three merchant ships carrying Indian crew members were attacked by the American military off the coast of Oman over the past four days, resulting in the deaths of three Indian nationals. New Delhi has formally protested to the United States over the incidents.
"We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at an inter-ministerial media briefing.
"We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest," he said.
Jaiswal said the attacks "must stop".
"We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law," he said.
US-Iran war LIVE: Sirens sound in northern Israel
US-Iran war LIVE: The Israeli military said sirens were sounded over the northern Israeli town of Metula following what it described as a “hostile aircraft incursion” into the area’s airspace.
It added that the incident is being examined and that further details are “under review", Al Jazeera reported.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says he’s called off new military strikes on Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump withdrew his threat of further strikes against Iran on Thursday and said a deal with Tehran to end the war could be signed in coming days.
Claiming that talks with Iran had been "brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved," Trump said he had "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."
US-Iran war LIVE: US shoots down Iranian drones in Hormuz, says official
US-Iran war LIVE: A US official said the US military shot down two Iranian drones that were attempting to target commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday night.
“It appears Iran has attempted to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz tonight. US forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones. Traffic flow through the Strait continues,” the official told NBC News.
US-Iran war LIVE: No compromise on red lines, says Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Iran could sign a peace agreement as early as this weekend, a move that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. However, Iran said it has yet to make a final decision on the proposed deal.
Iranian media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying that much of the negotiating text has already been completed, but added that Tehran would not back away from its red lines.
"We have not reached a final conclusion on this matter," he said. “This is a very important issue that is currently being reviewed by the relevant decision-making bodies.”
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran delays Khamenei funeral, says report
US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran's mayor said on Thursday that the state funeral for former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war, has been postponed until late June or early July.
Iran had previously announced plans to hold the three-day ceremony in the early days of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, which would have placed it in early June.
However, Mayor Alireza Zakani said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency that the event had been delayed until after the first 10 days of Muharram.
Khamenei's funeral is now expected to be held during the second 10 days of Muharram, between June 26 and July 5. Tehran officials have earlier said they expect around 20 million people to attend.
(Inputs from AFP)
US-Iran war LIVE: A tit-for-tat strikes before Trump's peace deal signing claims
US-Iran war LIVE: The conflict has escalated in recent days despite a fragile ceasefire that came into effect in early April.
Following the downing of a US Apache helicopter, Trump ordered fresh strikes around the Strait of Hormuz over two days this week. Meanwhile, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on US military bases across the region.
Although Trump had earlier vowed to hit the Islamic Republic “VERY HARD” and threatened to take control of its oil infrastructure, he later stepped back from the proposed military action against Iran.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said an agreement could be signed as early as this weekend in Europe and that Vice President JD Vance would be present if it goes ahead. He also said Iran’s supreme leader had approved the deal.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says haven't made final decision on peace deal
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian media quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying that much of the draft text being negotiated has been completed, but Iran would not give up its red lines.
"We have not reached a final conclusion on this matter," he said. "This is a very important issue that is currently being reviewed by the relevant decision-making bodies."
Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran deal could be signed ‘very soon’
Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a "great settlement" with Iran to end the Middle East war, saying he expected a deal to be signed in Europe in the coming days.
"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Trump said the deal meant that “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon”.
"It was a big, very big thing, but we have a signing soon, and the documents are in pretty final shape, so we'll see," said Trump, adding that he had spoken to regional leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(Inputs from AFP)