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Iran FM Araghchi dials EAM Jaishankar, discusses efforts to end West Asia conflict

Iran FM Araghchi and EAM S Jaishankar discuss West Asia conflict, ceasefire and regional developments amid ongoing tensions.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 11:29 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday to discuss the West Asia conflict and efforts to end the war.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (ANI)

The two foreign ministers have spoken on phone more than half a dozen times since military strikes on Iran by Israel and the US on February 28 triggered the conflict. The latest call came following Araghchi’s visits to Pakistan, Oman and Russia as part of efforts to end the war.

“Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening,” Jaishankar said on social media. “Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch.”

A post on Araghchi’s Telegram channel said the two foreign ministers held consultations on the “latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, and regional and international developments”.

A readout from Iran’s foreign ministry said Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the consequences of US actions that are “threatening international freedom of navigation”, and the latest trends in the negotiations to end the war.

Iran has blocked the vital strait, cutting off supplies of oil, natural gas and fertilisers and sending prices soaring. In response, the US imposed a blockade of Iranian ports.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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