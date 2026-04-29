Iran FM Araghchi dials EAM Jaishankar, discusses efforts to end West Asia conflict

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday to discuss the West Asia conflict and efforts to end the war.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (ANI)

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The two foreign ministers have spoken on phone more than half a dozen times since military strikes on Iran by Israel and the US on February 28 triggered the conflict. The latest call came following Araghchi’s visits to Pakistan, Oman and Russia as part of efforts to end the war.

“Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening,” Jaishankar said on social media. “Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch.”

A post on Araghchi’s Telegram channel said the two foreign ministers held consultations on the “latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, and regional and international developments”.

A readout from Iran’s foreign ministry said Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the consequences of US actions that are “threatening international freedom of navigation”, and the latest trends in the negotiations to end the war.

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{{^usCountry}} Araghchi said the insecurity imposed on the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a “direct result of the aggressive actions” of the US and Israel against Iran, and “emphasised the need to hold them accountable for the security and economic consequences of their actions for the entire world”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Araghchi said the insecurity imposed on the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is a “direct result of the aggressive actions” of the US and Israel against Iran, and “emphasised the need to hold them accountable for the security and economic consequences of their actions for the entire world”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Iranian readout said Jaishankar stressed India’s principled position of supporting diplomacy to end conflict and resolve disputes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian readout said Jaishankar stressed India’s principled position of supporting diplomacy to end conflict and resolve disputes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Araghchi also spoke to Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Kenyan foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Araghchi also spoke to Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Kenyan foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire that Iran and the US agreed to on April 7, largely halting hostilities. Iranian Fars news agency reported over the weekend that Iran had sent “written messages” to the US via Pakistan, which were “about some of the red lines of…Iran, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire that Iran and the US agreed to on April 7, largely halting hostilities. Iranian Fars news agency reported over the weekend that Iran had sent “written messages” to the US via Pakistan, which were “about some of the red lines of…Iran, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz”. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran has blocked the vital strait, cutting off supplies of oil, natural gas and fertilisers and sending prices soaring. In response, the US imposed a blockade of Iranian ports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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