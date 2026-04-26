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Iran-UAE differences blocked joint statement at Delhi meet of Brics officials

The meeting focused on the current situation in West Asia in the context of the conflict triggered by Israel and the US’s attacks on Iran

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:45 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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A meeting of senior officials of the Brics grouping hosted by India last week couldn’t come out with a consensus document because of sharp differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia conflict, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

In this April 24 image, Ministry of External Affairs secretary (South) Neena Malhotra poses for a group photograph during the BRICS MENA meeting, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/via PTI)

The meeting of deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) of Brics member states, was held in New Delhi on April 23-24 in the run-up to a gathering of foreign ministers to be held next month. The meeting focused on the current situation in West Asia, which India describes as its extended neighbourhood, in the context of the conflict triggered by Israel and the US’s attacks on Iran.

The Brics meeting of senior officials “could not produce a consensus document because there was a sharp difference of positions among members who are party to the conflict”, one of the people said. Iran and the UAE could not bridge their differences on the conflict, with both countries calling for condemnation of the attacks on their territory, the people said.

The meeting of Brics deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on April 24 concluded with India issuing a chair’s statement, as there was no consensus on an outcome document. The members of the grouping expressed “deep concern” about the conflict in the Middle East, and the discussions covered the Palestine issue and the Gaza situation, including the provision of humanitarian aid, the role of UNRWA, and a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

The meeting also welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, stressed the unacceptability of attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and discussed post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation in Syria; a political settlement in Yemen; stability and development in Iraq; the political process in Libya; and the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The members agreed to meet again under China’s chairship in 2027.

 
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