Home / India News / IRCTC counters Congress' claim, says Adani's Trainman won't be a threat

IRCTC counters Congress' claim, says Adani's Trainman won't be a threat

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 18, 2023 08:27 PM IST

IRCTC issued a statement refuting Jairam Ramesh's statement and said Adani taking over Trainman won't change anything.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) countered Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's tweet on Adani acquiring ticket platform Trainman and said it will not be a threat or a challenge to the IRCTC. Adani-owned Trainman will only complement IRCTC without being a threat or a challenge to the IRCTC. Trainman is one of the 32 authorised business-to-customer partners of the IRCTC and the Adani Enterprises taking it over will not change anything, the IRCTC said in a tweet replying to Jairam Ramesh's statement: 'First competition with IRCTC, then takeover'.

Adani Digital Labs has acquired Trainman, an online train ticket booking app. (REUTERS)
Adani Digital Labs has acquired Trainman, an online train ticket booking app. (REUTERS)

"This is a misleading statement," the official handle of the IRCTC posted.

Adani Digital Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in the online train ticket booking platform Trainman making it Adani's first footstep in the railways sector. Trainman was founded in 2011 to book train tickets, check live running status and the PNR status.

Trainman was founded by IIT-Roorkee graduates Vineet Chirania and Karan Kumar as a startup for all train ticket related issues. “Adani Digital Labs Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement in relation to its proposed acquisition of 100% stake in Stark Enterprises Private Limited, also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform,” a stock exchange notification from the Adani Group read.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani irctc
adani irctc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out