Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IRCTC introduces major changes for online railway booking. Check here
india news

IRCTC introduces major changes for online railway booking. Check here

According to a report by Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, passengers who book tickets through IRCTC’s payment gateway IRCTC-ipay, will get their refund immediately after they cancel it.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
IRCTC-ipay was launched in 2019 as a part of the central government’s Digital India Campaign.(PTI Photo)

In a major relief, passengers who were booking train tickets online on the IRCTC website or the app and then cancelling it will not have to wait for two-three days to get their refund. According to a report by Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, passengers who book tickets through IRCTC’s payment gateway IRCTC-ipay, will get their refund immediately after they cancel it. IRCTC-ipay was launched in 2019 as a part of the central government’s Digital India Campaign. The IRCTC has also upgraded its website in this regard.

Speaking to Livehindustan, an IRCTC spokesperson said the new arrangements will allow passengers to book tatkal and regular tickets easily apart from cancelling them. The official also added that keeping in view the increasing number of railway passengers, the IRCTC has upgraded its user interface along with the IRCTC-ipay feature because of which it is taking less time to book tickets.

Here is how you can book tickets through IRCTC-ipay:

> Open the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in)

> Fill all journey related details

> Select the train as per your route

> Log into the website using your credentials.

> Enter passenger details

> Select mode of payment. Here passengers will have to choose the IRCTC ipay option

> Click on Pay and Book.

> Enter credit card/debit card/prepaid card/UPI details

> After payment, the ticket will be immediately booked and the confirmation will be sent through an SMS and email.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irctc
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP