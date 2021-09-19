IRCTC’s new lounge in New Delhi railway station with recliners, wi-fi: See pictures

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had opened a new lounge in the New Delhi railway station, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared pictures of the lounge. The lounge has been set up on the first floor of platform number one of the New Delhi railway station for an exclusive experience of train journey.

The IRCTC said the facility will offer an enhanced experience to railway passengers. “The new state of art executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals. The lounge has been designed on the looks of airport lounges with much more space and a serene environment with full security,” IRCTC PRO Anand Kumar Jha said.

A wide range of complementary and paid services such as channel music, wi-fi, television (TV), train information display, various types of beverages and multi-cuisine buffets would be offered to visitors. Also, recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with a computer, printer, photostat and fax facility would also be offered to visitors, Jha had earlier said.

Passengers would be allowed to access the lounge after paying an entree fee of ₹150, which would include services such as complimentary beverages, comfortable seating and wi-fi connection. After an hour, ₹99 would be charged for every additional hour, the PRO also said. The lounge would be operational on a 24-hour basis.

While a similar lounge is already operational since 2016 at the railway station on the ground floor at platform 16, the recently opened lounge would be the second of its kind. Further, similar lounges have also been planned to be opened at Agra, Jaipur, Sealdah, Ahmedabad and Madurai.