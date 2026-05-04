Irinjalakkuda, Thrissur, Trikaripur election results | Live updates

CPI's Alankode Leelakrishnan, who is the candidate for Thrissur constituency, seen campaigning ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, in Thrissur (PTI)

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The Election Commission will be declaring the results for the Irinjalakkuda, Thrissur and Trikaripur constituencies in Kerala today. These assembly seats are part of the 140 constituencies in Kerala for which the vote count is being revealed today. Voting for the Kerala assembly elections 2026 was held in a single phase on April 9. As per ECI data, the voter turnout in the state was recorded at 78.23 per cent. In Thrissur, the turnout stood at 77.11 per cent. Irinjalakkuda, which is part of the constituency, recorded a turnout of 76.87 per cent. Meanwhile, Trikaripur, which is part of the Kasaragod district, saw a turnout of 79.64 per cent. In Irinjalakkuda, CPI(M)'s R Bindu is looking to retain the seat. She is contesting against Kerala Congress' Thomas Unniyadan and BJP's Santhosh Cherkalam. For the 2026 assembly elections, CPI(M)'s VPP Mustafa is up against INC's Sandeep Varier and Twenty20's Ravi Kulangara (NDA) for the Trikaripur seat. In Thrissur, CPI's poet and cultural activist Alankode Leelakrishnan is up against Congress' Rajan Pallan and BJP's Padmaja Venugopal. In the previous assembly elections in 2021, the Left Democratic Front alliance returned to power with 99 seats, eight more than the 2016 elections. Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front won 41 seats, a drop from their previous result. Despite this drop, the UDF saw an increase in their overall vote share in the state. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP, lost their lone seat in Nemom. In Trikaripur, M Rajagopalan from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the seat. In Thrissur, CPI's P. Balachandran won and in Irinjalakkuda, R Bindu from CPI(M) won the seat. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters in Thrissur, Irinjalakkuda and Trikaripur and across the state have responded to competing claims of governance, development, and political continuity versus change.