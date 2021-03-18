IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / To Trinamool’s ‘Khela Hobe’ poll slogan, PM Modi says game over
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
india news

To Trinamool’s ‘Khela Hobe’ poll slogan, PM Modi says game over

PM Modi was addressing a public rally at Purulia in West Bengal to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday turned around the ruling Trinamool Congress’ campaign slogan of Khela Hobe to criticise what he said was the party’s ‘misrule and politics of appeasement' for the last decade. The Prime Minister, during an election rally in the state’s Purulia, pointed out the region was still underdeveloped and has been facing a water crisis, forced migration and an administration that discriminates.

“First the Left government and then the TMC government did not let industries develop here. The kind of work that should have been done for irrigation, did not take place. I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. The TMC government was busy in its 'khela’ by leaving farming on its own,” PM Modi said. “These people have given Purulia a life riddled with water crisis. They have given Purulia migration, they have given the poor of Purulia discriminatory governance, they have given Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country,” he added.

Also read | How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

On the ‘Khela Hobe’ poll slogan of West Bengal’s ruling party, the Prime Minister replied in Bengali. “Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Didi bole kela hobe, BJP bole mohila der utthan hobe. Didi bole chela hobe, BJP bole school hobe… Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe,” he said.

West Bengal, the Prime Minister said, made up its mind long back. “It has been saying Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf' (TMC’s strength is half in the Lok Sabha and now it will be completely decimated). Seeing this determination, Didi is taking out her frustration on me. But for us, she is a daughter like the crores of daughters of India. Respecting is a part of our culture,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana on his campaign trail in poll-bound West Bengal's Purulia to point out the crisis facing the area currently. "This land is a witness to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's exile. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when Goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting it with an arrow... It is an irony that Purulia faces a water crisis today," PM Modi said.

Also read | Your pain is more than mine, says wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee in Purulia

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday held two successive rallies in the tribal-dominated district, located in the western part of the state in the Jangalmahal area. Banerjee had attacked the BJP, saying that she was a street fighter and none should dare to stifle her.

People in the Purulia assembly seat, part of the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency, will vote in the first phase of polls on March 27. Congress candidate Sudip Mukherjee defeated his nearest rival Jyotiprasad Singh Deo of All India Trinamool Congress in the last assembly elections in 2016. The eight-phase assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Last year, the environment ministry received over 1.7 million objections, comments and suggestions to the draft environment impact assessment notification 2020, which faced widespread opposition because it has a detailed protocol for appraisal of projects that had started operating without approval. (Representational image/AFP)
Last year, the environment ministry received over 1.7 million objections, comments and suggestions to the draft environment impact assessment notification 2020, which faced widespread opposition because it has a detailed protocol for appraisal of projects that had started operating without approval. (Representational image/AFP)
india news

India’s umbrella environment law idea triggers renewed concerns

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The ministry had undertaken a similar exercise in 2015 to dismantle the existing legal framework for regulation of environmental issues, and come up with an alternative umbrella framework, to meet what the ministry calls “current requirements”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit wor

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Advocate Prashant Bhushan requested an urgent hearing of the plea on behalf of a Rohingya, Mohammad Salimullah. Bhushan said an urgent intervention was required since those detained in Jammu could be deported anytime to Myanmar, where they fled from fearing persecution
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
india news

In Purulia, PM Modi refers to Ramayana to point to its water crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:22 PM IST
PM Modi was addressing a public rally at Purulia in West Bengal to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:48 AM IST
In a new application, Association for Democratic Reforms has requested the court to put a restraint on sale of these bonds ahead of the assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation laying ceremony of sewage projects, at Kirari in Delhi, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation laying ceremony of sewage projects, at Kirari in Delhi, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The meeting has been called to review the rise in Covid-19 cases, said health minister Satyendra Jain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir people walk in the rains in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rains, with the Meteorological Department predicting more showers over the next two days, according to reports.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (AP)
Kashmir people walk in the rains in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rains, with the Meteorological Department predicting more showers over the next two days, according to reports.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (AP)
india news

Fresh rain and snowfall predicted in Kashmir later this week

By Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The weather department in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir later this week, continuing the trend of back to back rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir in the month of March this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sealed Nandore ashramshala in Palghar from where 31 cases were reported on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
The sealed Nandore ashramshala in Palghar from where 31 cases were reported on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Schools shut in Maharashtra’s Palghar after students, teachers contract Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Thirty students and a teacher from the Nandore Government Ashram School tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
india news

CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST
A meeting of the collegium was held on Wednesday to finalise the names of some high court judges for their elevation to the apex court
READ FULL STORY
Close
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
india news

PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The PM said if a second surge of cases was not stopped, there could be another pan-India outbreak and called for scaling up RT-PCR testing and vaccination sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Ahmedabad transport services suspended from today till further notice

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,122 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest spike since December, taking the infection count to 2,81,173.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state’s total tally rose to 2,370,507, while its active caseload climbed to 152,760 on Wednesday. It also reported 84 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 53,080
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Direct and indirect losses of disasters need to be accounted for: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:22 AM IST
While 2021 maybe a year of recovery from the pandemic, Modi urged people not to forget the lessons learnt and understand the climate crisis does not have a vaccine yet
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
india news

Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Among the bills scheduled for consideration and passing, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 are likely to come up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
People will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places during the period and they will not be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except disabled and blind people, the order said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP