To Trinamool’s ‘Khela Hobe’ poll slogan, PM Modi says game over

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday turned around the ruling Trinamool Congress’ campaign slogan of Khela Hobe to criticise what he said was the party’s ‘misrule and politics of appeasement' for the last decade. The Prime Minister, during an election rally in the state’s Purulia, pointed out the region was still underdeveloped and has been facing a water crisis, forced migration and an administration that discriminates.

“First the Left government and then the TMC government did not let industries develop here. The kind of work that should have been done for irrigation, did not take place. I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. The TMC government was busy in its 'khela’ by leaving farming on its own,” PM Modi said. “These people have given Purulia a life riddled with water crisis. They have given Purulia migration, they have given the poor of Purulia discriminatory governance, they have given Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country,” he added.

On the ‘Khela Hobe’ poll slogan of West Bengal’s ruling party, the Prime Minister replied in Bengali. “Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Didi bole kela hobe, BJP bole mohila der utthan hobe. Didi bole chela hobe, BJP bole school hobe… Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe,” he said.

West Bengal, the Prime Minister said, made up its mind long back. “It has been saying Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf' (TMC’s strength is half in the Lok Sabha and now it will be completely decimated). Seeing this determination, Didi is taking out her frustration on me. But for us, she is a daughter like the crores of daughters of India. Respecting is a part of our culture,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana on his campaign trail in poll-bound West Bengal's Purulia to point out the crisis facing the area currently. "This land is a witness to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's exile. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when Goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting it with an arrow... It is an irony that Purulia faces a water crisis today," PM Modi said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday held two successive rallies in the tribal-dominated district, located in the western part of the state in the Jangalmahal area. Banerjee had attacked the BJP, saying that she was a street fighter and none should dare to stifle her.

People in the Purulia assembly seat, part of the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency, will vote in the first phase of polls on March 27. Congress candidate Sudip Mukherjee defeated his nearest rival Jyotiprasad Singh Deo of All India Trinamool Congress in the last assembly elections in 2016. The eight-phase assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 29.

