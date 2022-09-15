Is CM involved when rapes happen in BJP-ruled states? Tejashwi’s comeback on Bihar crime graph

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday asked if the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are involved when crimes like rape happen there. His statement was in response to Union minister Giriraj Singh’s comment blaming the Nitish Kumar Grand Alliance government for the Begusarai firing incident.

"If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?" Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh recently said the law and order in Bihar deteriorates whenever a 'Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) government is formed there. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) renewed ties last month to form the new government in Bihar after the former broke away from the BJP.

The shootings in Begusarai occurred on Tuesday evening with two bike-riding men opening fire at ten separate spots.

Police said the first incident occurred around 6pm within the Teghra Police Station borders. According to officials, the gunmen were travelling on National Highway-28 from the neighbouring Samastipur district to Begusarai. Firing continued in Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara, and Rajendra Bridge.

All 10 gunshots were recorded within 30km of one another. Seven police officers were suspended on Wednesday as a result of the outrage. Jitendra Singh Gangwar, the assistant director general of police in Bihar, said that despite the fact that a patrolling party was on the streets, they either failed to stop the offenders or failed to do necessary checks.

Yadav’s comments amid a massive uproar over the rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri.

