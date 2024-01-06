'Is it someone's shraadh?': JD(U) MP questions need for Ram temple invite

JD(U) MP Kaushlendra Kumar on Friday courted controversy by likening the much-awaited Ram Temple consecration ceremony to a ‘shraadh’ as he questioned the need for invitations. The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on Jan 22. (HT_PRINT)

Speaking to the reporters in Nalanda, Kumar asked whether it was someone's wedding or 'shraadh' for which an invitation was being extended. He said that those who are inviting the dignitaries for the consecration ceremony are fools, asserting Ayodhya belongs to everyone.

"Is it somebody's son's wedding that an invitation is being extended? If they won't invite me, will I not go to Ayodhya?...What is the need for this invitation? Is it someone's father's 'shraadh' or somebody's son's wedding? The one who is inviting is a fool. Ayodhya belongs to everyone, if someone is trying to capture it won't happen..." he said.

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lawmaker said if someone goes to Ayodhya without his wife, they won't get the benefit in 2024. Prime Minister Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

"Such people are arriving there on January 22 where both husbands and wives will seek blessings from Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. If someone goes there without Sita, they too won't benefit in 2024," Kumar said.

The chief priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya Acharya Satyendra Das reacted sharply to Kumar's statement saying a fool will always use such language.

“He himself is a fool. Invites are letters of honour that someone is being invited to the grand works surrounding Lord Ram that are being done. We send invites for the smallest of the works that are done...A fool who has no knowledge will always use such language...He should keep his foolishness to himself,” he said.

A political tussle is going on over the invitation the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lala in Ayodhya on January 22.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had also reacted on not being invited for the mega event and said that he did not need an invitation and could visit the temple town anytime.

Das took a dig at Thackeray and said that the invitations had been sent only to those who are “devotees of Lord Ram”.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians. Additionally, several tent cities are being developed in the temple town to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)